HOMER, La. -- A former Claiborne Parish school principal who had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student will spend more than a dozen years behind bars.
Brian D. Biggs, former Summerfield High School principal, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Biggs accepted a plea arrangement with the Claiborne Parish District Attorney's Office that set his sentence at seven years for each count for a total of 14 years in prison. Biggs also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
And as a result of the guilty plea, Biggs cannot appeal his conviction or sentence.
“I am extremely proud of the work done by law enforcement in securing these convictions, as well as the parents of the minor that recognized the inappropriateness of Bigg’s online conduct in its early stages. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated by our office and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," District Attorney Daniel W. Newell said.
Biggs was arrested on Feb. 20, 2020 on a charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
The investigation was prompted by concerned parents who said Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website. Investigators learned Biggs used the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials and requested inappropriate images
He was indicted by a Claiborne Parish grand jury on June 9, 2020. Biggs pleaded not guilty on June 17, 2020.
Biggs was an instructional supervisor at Claiborne Parish School District prior to being named as the Summerfield principal in July 2018. He was also previously employed as a principal in Plaquemines Parish.
The case was investigated by the Louisiana State Police’s Special Child Victim’s Unit, Detective Heather Owens and other detectives, and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James H. Colvin Jr.