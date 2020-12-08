We know there's a strong connection between Barksdale Air Force Base and the local community.
Colonel Dan Charchian retired from the Air Force in 2011. You might remember his name because he was Commander of the 2d Bomb Wing at Barksdale from 2005 to 2007. He's now about a decade on the other side of active duty, still working and living in the area gives him a unique perspective.
"I always knew if I needed something I could pick up the phone and call community leaders and now that I'm on the other side I try to provide that same support to the base by being a member of the military affairs committee. This base and these two cities, Shreveport and Bossier have just an unbelievably unique relationship," said Colonel Dan Charchian, USAF (retd.)
Colonel Charchian spent 28 years in the Air Force and was a B-52 pilot.