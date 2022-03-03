SHREVEPORT, La. -- Former Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry died Thursday. He was 71.
Flurry's death was confirmed by fellow council members Tabatha Taylor and Grayson Boucher.
Flurry stepped down from the council in November amid concerns over his residency. He wanted to finish his term, but it was determined he could not because of his move to a new home out of his district.
Prior to that, Flurry was absent from some meetings because of cancer treatment. His health had been a concern in recent years.
Flurry served District E for nearly eight years, but almost 20 years of his life was dedicated to elected public service. That included 12 years as a justice of the peace in Caddo Parish.
Fellow public servants on the Caddo Commission recognized Flurry's in December, saying he was an "accessible and relatable personality noted for his realistic but hopeful outlook and caring personality."
"His warm personality endeared him to all, even those who were on the opposing end of his formidable and impassioned advocacy on behalf of those he represented. His sense of fairness and commitment to community radiate from him as witnessed volunteering for the Clerk of Court’s office with his beloved wife, Pat, or enjoying the noted comradery of his friendship with former District A City Councilman Willie Bradford," the commission's resolution states. "Flurry served with integrity, dedication, and commitment—traits which in every instance impelled him to seek to do the 'right thing' in the service of the people of District E, the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish. He judiciously guarded the taxpayer assets placed in his trust, cared deeply about public safety and worked to build relationships that cross traditional boundaries."