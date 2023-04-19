SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU standout and former Dallas Cowboys player, Bradie James, has embarked on a new career as a researcher and founder of the Tiger Research Group. James, who is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport, has set out to study the effectiveness of topical CBD creams in treating pain, particularly the kind experienced by elite athletes.
Having been an NFL player himself, James has a deep understanding of the toll that sports injuries can take on an athlete's body.
"Playing in the NFL at practice. It's like having a car wreck, you know, every day, so I knew I would have some issues," he said. "However, when I started seeing it with other people, it really piqued my interest in just sheer curiosity. And one thing by going down and then this path and in this journey is understanding science, like science."
James and his team at LSU Health have found that topical CBD can help lower pain levels and increase former athletes' ability to engage in everyday activities. The results of their study have been published in the Journal of Cannabis Research. James and Dr. Kevin Murnane at LSU are hopeful that this safe form of pain management will provide an alternative to opioids.