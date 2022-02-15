MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans was unsuccessful Monday in getting the current district attorney and district judges tossed from handling any criminal investigation that may surface in connection to his time in office.
The reason: District Judge Nick Gasper said there are no formal accusations of a crime at this time.
However, information did surface during the afternoon court hearing that indicates Evans is the subject of an investigation by state police.
Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall told the court Evans has no reason under the code of criminal procedure to recuse District Attorney Charles Adams because their office is not investigating Evans. To have a “cause of action,” proceedings would need to be brought by the district attorney’s office, he said.
In disputing information in a recusal motion filed by Evans’ attorney Ford McWilliams, Hall said Adams was duty-bound to perform the 2020 audit of the DA’s office’s finances since Evans left it undone when he was defeated by Adams in the fall 2020 election.
During that internal financial review, CPA Deborah Dees documented what’s considered audit findings. As a mandatory reporter, she disclosed that information to Adams and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, Hall said.
No details about the findings were discussed in court.
“When those disclosures were made, it became a state police investigation. That’s where it is,” Hall said.
That investigation surfaced recently when two subpoenas were signed at the request of the state police in its search of Evans’ records.
“He has no right to recuse you, Judge McCartney or us. He’s trying to recuse somebody from an investigation. He can’t do that,” Hall told the court.
McWilliams countered the request for subpoenas is an accusation of a crime. And he said there is an accusation of crime in the subpoenas.
The motion to recuse filed by Evans was first aimed at Adams. It was expanded to include McCartney. Then Gasper said he was added to the mix Monday morning. He said the motion described him as a “material witness.”
Gasper mentioned two criminal cases prosecuted under Evans’ administration in which he was supposed to be a “material witness.” He disputed that information, and denied any bias against Evans in connection with a civil case Gasper said he handled several years ago as a private attorney.
Gasper said he took issue with “crap” cited by McWilliams in the motion alleging he, McCartney and Adams were involved in a conspiracy to secure a land purchase to benefit McCartney’s husband.
“That’s a pretty serious allegation that’s absurd and ridicules,” Gasper, suggesting McWilliams should have done more research.
Gasper also called “absurd” a request in McWilliams’ recusal motion for a court order to produce Gasper’s, McCartney’s, Adams’ and Dees’ personal cell phone records.
“There’s a criminal investigation and you’re going after the judges and district attorney?” asked Gasper. “That’s a last-ditch grasp. … None of these rises to the level of a recusal.”
McWilliams objected to the court’s ruling and said he would appeal the decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
The appellate court has been involved off and on since 2018 in disputes between Evans, McCartney and Adams, when he was a judge. The division began in 2018 with controversy over a speed enforcement diversion program Evans put in place. The disagreement expanded to involve the former and current sheriffs. There have been multiple court hearings and previous motions filed by Evans to recuse the judges.