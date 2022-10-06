SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills.
Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
“Medical providers and their employees have a duty to put patient’s interests ahead of their own and not take advantage of their employment situation for personal gain,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “The defendant in this case fraudulently obtained multiple controlled substances for herself and others without a valid prescription. This office will continue to hold those accountable who commit such selfish acts."
Bossier faces up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. She'll be sentenced at 11 p.m. Feb. 10.
Bossier got the prescriptions filled at Mansfield Drug. As of May, the pharmacy can no longer fill prescriptions for controlled substances.
Additionally, that's the same time KTBS confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans, a longtime DeSoto Parish physician, was no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid a federal investigation, along with two unidentified employees.
Sources told KTBS the investigation centered on the amount of controlled substances being dispensed through prescriptions.
A spokeswoman for the DEA in New Orleans confirmed Thursday the investigation connected to Evans is still ongoing. Evans' medical license and CDS license are still valid, according to the medical and pharmacy boards' websites.
The government said Bossier used the hospital's Electronic Medical Records System to falsely document telephone communication to get the drugs for herself, her husband, her daughters, and a daughter’s boyfriend.
She mostly obtained Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen 10-325, which is sometimes marketed as Norco, and Oxycodone-Acetaminophen 10-325 which goes by the brand name Percocet.
Bossier also wrote fake prescriptions for Adderall, Vyvanse and Ativan. During her scheme, Bossier generated over 200 prescriptions, the government said.
Bossier would print the prescriptions and put an “E” above the name of the physician who allegedly prescribed the medications. Either she or her family members would get them filled at Mansfield Drug.
One of the Percocet prescriptions for 120 tablets was filled at Mansfield Drug on Oct. 31, 2019. Percocet contains oxycodone, which is a Schedule II controlled substance.
The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy website lists Mansfield Drug's pharmacy as "closed permanently" or "suspended via board action; not valid for practice" in reference to its CDS licenses.
Bossier's case is being investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.