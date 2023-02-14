SHREVEPORT, La. – A former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation for forging prescriptions to get pain pills.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter said Debra Bossier’s sentence was selected after considering her minimal criminal history, personal characteristics and involvement in the offense.
Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty in October to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
She is one of three accused in a similar scheme. Former DeSoto physician Jeffrey Evans, 66, and his nurse, Debra Craig, 66, both of Mansfield, were indicted on similar charges.
Craig pleaded guilty in November and awaits sentencing. Evans pleaded not guilty on the same day. No official trial date has been set.
The grand jury indicted Craig and Evans on 20 counts of assorted offenses related to prescription pill fraud. Craig pleaded guilty to one count.
The illegal prescriptions were run through Mansfield Drug. As of May, the pharmacy can no longer fill prescriptions for controlled substances.
In her plea, Bossier admitted to using the hospitals electronic medical records system to get assorted pain medication for herself, her husband, her daughters and a daughter’s boyfriend. The government said she generated over 200 fake prescriptions, too.
As part of her probation, Bossier was ordered to attend an outpatient substance abuse treatment program, submit to drug testing and a mental health evaluation.