BATON ROUGE, La. – The former DeSoto Parish schools superintendent is leading a public survey designed to get feedback on the top choice for the next state education leader.
Cade Brumley, who left the DeSoto position in 2018 to lead the Jefferson Parish School District, had more “mentions” -- 73 percent -- by far more than any of the other five final candidates vying for the state job.
That’s compared to 12% for Jessica Baghian, assistant state education superintendent; 7% for Lonnie Luce, Blended & Online School Solutions executive director; 5% for Heather Poole, Central Louisiana Technical Community College-Alexandria executive vice chancellor; 2% for Paul Vallas, Louisiana Recovery School District former superintendent; and 1% for Joe Siedlecki, Texas Education Agency school system support, innovation and charters association commissioner.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to pick the new state superintendent on May 20. The person will replace former state education Superintendent John White.
All candidates recently participated in online virtual interviews of about 100 minutes each. Sixteen questions were asked by two BESE members, Kira Orange Jones of New Orleans and Ronnie Morris of Baton Rouge.
The public feedback survey asked respondents to prioritize what they considered the most important aspects of a new state superintendent. Topping one of the lists with 4,011 responses was “providing every student with enriching experiences and a well-rounded education that is recognized in the state’s accountability system.”
The survey had 7,800 respondents.
The respondents were asked to prioritize their preference with experience and skill and personal characteristics. The responses also were broken down by category in each parish.
Page 7 of the survey offers a summary of over 20,000 open-ended questions, with a breakdown of each candidate’s mention. That’s where Brumley’s 425 total mentions exceeded the others.
A notes section states this about Brumley: “More mentions than any other candidate by 5x. Scan of comments suggests most are positive if not glowing.”
Baghian was second with 79 mentions. The note section stated: “Mixed. Lots of anti-testing sentiment out there. Mentions by respondents who watched interviews videos suggest she did well in hers.”
Luce had 35 mentions with the notes section stating: “Mixed. Favorable reviewers are impressed with his credentials. Those opposed cite specific grievances.”
Poole was just behind him with 32 mentions. Her notes: “Generally favorable though some concern expressed about lack of K12 experience (vs higher education) and mixed reviews on interview performance.”
Vallas had 11 mentions with “nearly all negative,” according to the notes.
Siedlecki had “only 4 mentions (3/4 favorable), stated the notes.