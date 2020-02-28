BATON ROUGE, La. – Former DeSoto Parish schools Superintendent Cade Brumley, who now heads up the Jefferson Parish School District, is a candidate for the state superintendent of education position.
The Sabine Parish native submitted his application Friday, which is the deadline.
Longtime state Superintendent John White announced his departure in January. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this month began a national search to pick his successor.
“This is an incredible opportunity for a leader in education to take the helm of the Louisiana Department of Education, build on our current momentum, and become a champion for all our children and families,” said Kira Orange Jones, BESE Superintendent Selection Work Group chair and District 2 member, in a statement released this month about the selection process.
Finalists could be named as early as March or April. The resignation of current White is effective March 11.
Brumley has headed up the state’s largest school district for just shy of two years. His name has surfaced often in recent weeks as a possible contender for the top education spot.
The DeSoto school district made significant academic strides under Brumley’s leadership. The district achieved an “A” rating during that time and since then continues to be one of the top achieving districts in the state.
He left DeSoto to take on the much larger Jefferson school district and has since led considerable changes there.
The work group will oversee the administrative process of reviewing submissions, screening candidates and conducting interviews. Promise54 will assist the work group in managing the process. By early spring the work group anticipates facilitating possible interviews and proposing one to three applicants to the board for the appointment of the next state superintendent.
Serving with Orange Jones on the Superintendent Selection Work Group are District 1 BESE member Jim Garvey, District 6 member Ronnie Morris and At-Large member Doris Voitier.
The board appoints the position of state superintendent by a two-thirds vote of its total membership, requests confirmation by the Senate, and requests approval of the salary by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. Compensation will be commensurate with the selected candidate’s experience.