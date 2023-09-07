SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal grand jury in Shreveport has returned a three-count indictment charging former DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional officer Javarrea Pouncy with federal civil rights violations for using unreasonable force against a man being booked into jail and for failing to provide proper care.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 27, 2019, Pouncy, acting in his official capacity as a DPSO correctional officer, used unreasonable force against the man by repeatedly striking him in the head and body as he was being booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center. The indictment further alleges that the assault caused bodily injury to the detainee.
In addition, the indictment alleges that Pouncy knew the man had serious medical needs and willfully failed to obtain necessary medical care for him.
The indictment also charges Pouncy with obstruction of justice for knowingly falsifying and making a false entry in a DPSO report with the intent to impede, obstruct and influence an investigation into the assault.
Count one of the indictment charges Pouncy for his unreasonable use of force; count two charges Pouncy for his failure to obtain medical care; and count three charges him with filing the false report.
If convicted, Pouncy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison each for counts one and two, and 20 years in prison for count three.
The FBI New Orleans Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Reeg for the Western District of Louisiana and trial attorney Erin Monju of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.