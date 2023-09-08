SHREVEPORT, La. – A former DeSoto Parish sheriff’s corrections officer indicted this week on allegations of using unreasonable force against a man being booked into jail is not the only former employee accused in the incident.
On Tuesday, Demarkes Grant pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. He signed a plea agreement with the government a week prior. Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Javarrea Pouncy on three counts, which in addition to the unreasonable force included failure to obtain medical care and filing a false report.
Pouncy’s initial appearance is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 25 before Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Grant is free on a $25,000 bond. His next court date was not immediately available through court records.
The men are accused of assaulting Jarius Brown during his booking process at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center in September 2019. Brown was arrested on non-violent offenses by the state police. Both were corrections officers, with Pouncy being Grant’s supervisor.
In his plea agreement, Grant said he took Brown into the laundry room for a strip search which was part of the booking process. Pouncy joined him.
The search started without incident. Brown took off his clothes and was asked to squat, which he did. However, Grant said Brown’s actions did not fully comply with their directions.
Grant said he and Pouncy moved toward Brown, who then “nudged" Grant and balled one of his fists. That’s when Grant said he and Pouncy began punching Brown, including in the head and face.
Brown was pulled into the center of the room, where he tried to shield his head from more blows, Grant said. Then he was pinned in a corner, where he was hit again.
A punch to Brown’s stomach and uppercut to his face caused him to fall to the ground, Grant said.
Although Brown tried to defend himself he did not pose a threat to either officer, Grant’s plea agreement states.
“While Grant knew at the time that lethal force was only allowed to be used when he feared for his own life or someone else’s, Grant was never afraid for anyone’s life during the assault. Neither officer used the handcuffs or radio that were available to them in the laundry room to assist in ending the use of force. And neither officer acted to stop the other officer’s use of force,” the plea agreement states.
Grant said he recognized in the moment that the supervisor’s use of force was unjustified. And he knew his own use of force violated his training because it was more force than was reasonably necessary to control the situation.
“During the assault, Grant set aside his training and entered into fight mode,” the plea states.
Following the assault, Grant and Pouncy escorted Brown out of the laundry room without handcuffing him. Grant saw Brown was visibly injured, including that his eye was swelling and he was bleeding from his mouth.
Despite seeing the injuries, Grant did not recall any effort by either officer to get him medical care. Instead, the jail’s warden called EMS for help.
EMS took Brown to the hospital for treatment – with Grant accompanying him. Grant acknowledged to the medical staff that Brown had been involved in an altercation at the jail but did not admit his own involvement. Grant also didn’t tell them Brown had been punched dozens of times, including in the head and body.
At the hospital, JB was diagnosed with a broken eye socket and broken nose.
Grant wrote a follow-up report and “misrepresented” Brown’s conduct, minimized the severity of the officers’ use of force and left out the fact that both officers’ use of force had been unjustified and unreasonable, among other falsehoods, the plea agreement states.
Grant gave a copy of his report to Pouncy, who allowed him to “copy and promote Grant’s false narrative,” the agreement states.
As for Pouncy, his indictment states he was acting in his official capacity as a correctional officer when he used unreasonable force against Brown by repeatedly striking him in the head and body as he was being booked into the detention center. The indictment alleges the assault caused bodily injury to Brown and that Pouncy knew Brown had serious medical needs and willfully failed to obtain necessary medical care for him.
The indictment also charges Pouncy with obstruction of justice for knowingly falsifying and making a false entry in a DPSO report with the intent to impede, obstruct and influence an investigation into the assault.
If convicted, Pouncy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison each for counts one and two, and 20 years in prison for count three.