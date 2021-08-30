MANSFIELD, La. – A former DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputy is permanently banned from being a police officer in the state after giving up his certification in exchange for the dismissal of misdemeanor criminal charges.
Jason Allgrunn, 39, of Gloster, was scheduled for a bench trial Monday in DeSoto District Court for simple battery. But the agreement for Allgrunn to give up his certification has been in the works for several weeks was finalized last week.
District Attorney Charles Adams said a better outcome was accomplished by having Allgrunn never wearing a badge again. If Allgrunn had been convicted of simple battery, as a misdemeanor charge it only carries a sentence of up to six months, and it would not have prevented Allgrunn from seeking law enforcement employment elsewhere.
Adams also followed up with a letter to the Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council in Baton Rouge, informing officials of Allgrunn’s ban.
Allgrunn was accused of battery in October 2018 and August 2019 during separate arrests of Tony Fuller and Curtis Terrell. The former district attorney took the cases to a grand jury, which indicted Allgrunn for malfeasance in office and simple battery. But the indictment was considered invalid since it was not reported in open court as required by law. However, bills of information – or formal charges – were then filed on the same charges.
Adams, who took office in January, a few months later amended the charges against Allgrunn to simple battery only. Adams said he did that to correct the “overreach” of charging Allgrunn with malfeasance, a felony, which is intentionally performing a duty in an unlawful manner.
To convict a law enforcement officer of committing a battery, the state must prove the officer had the intent to “unlawfully perform his duties,” Adams said.
“In other words, the state must prove that Deputy Allgrunn knew, or should have known, that his actions during these events were unlawful, that he was intentionally using such unreasonable force or methods in effectuating these arrests, such that he knew his behavior was criminal. Where law enforcement officers are legally authorized to use reasonable force during arrests pursuant to La. C.Cr.P. art. 220, this presents a difficulty in proving this type of case where the reasonableness of the use of force is in question,” Adams said.
The interactions with Fuller and Terrell were caught on body and dash cameras.
It can be argued, Adams said, that Allgrunn may have accomplished the arrests without use of force if he had been able to communicate more effectively with the men.
“Just because there may have been a better way for an officer to have handled a certain situation does not mean the officer can be convicted of a crime,” Adams said.
He added: “Proving the requisite intent behind the criminal use of force in a situation where use of force is authorized easily presents one of the most difficult burdens under our law. Any inquiry into the possibilities of better conduct is mere supposition made by those reviewing Allgrunn’s behavior in a peaceful setting far removed from the tense, uncertain, rapidly evolving circumstances requiring split-second decisions by a law enforcement officer.”
Adams pointed out that civil remedies, which have a lower burden of proof, are available to those who believe they have been wronged by law enforcement. Fuller and Terrell have done so, filing lawsuits against Allgrunn and the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office in state and federal court, respectively.
Fuller said in his complaint that Allgrunn, without provocation, grabbed him around the neck, threw him to the ground, punched him in the face, beat him in the back while beating him. It happened outside of the Family Dollar in Gloster after Allgrunn approached Fuller about his vehicle hitting a guard rail at a store across the highway.
Allgrunn arrested Fuller and booked him on a charge of resisting an officer, alleging Fuller fought him. Fuller accused Allgrunn of excessive force. The charge against Fuller was dismissed.
There’s been no movement in Fuller’s civil case in DeSoto District Court since January 2020.
Terrell’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, is progressing, however. Among Terrell’s allegations against Allgrunn are unlawful search and seizure, excessive force, interference of his rights, false arrest and assault and battery.
Terrell’s arrest happened after Allgrunn responded to call from Terrell's wife that her husband was suicidal and had taken three bottles of pills. The dash camera captured what happened, including what was said between the two men and Terrell’s wife.
Ultimately, Terrell said Allgrunn got “physically violent” with him despite his compliance. Terrell said Allgrunn grabbed him by the back of the neck, shoved him down on the patrol car hood and slammed his face and chest into the car. Terrell also accused Allgrunn of punching him while he was on the ground, including in the head four times. Terrell admitted to trying to bite Allgrunn’s boot to stop him.
Terrell was taken to the hospital for treatment then to the DeSoto Detention Center, where he was booked for resisting by force and disturbing the peace. Four days later, the former district attorney determined there was no probably cause that Terrell committed a crime so he dismissed the charges.
Allgrunn was initially placed on routine paid leave following his arrest. But he was later fired.