MANSFIELD, La. – A former DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputy who had sex with a female inmate during a transport pleaded guilty this week to malfeasance in office.
Meanwhile, criminal cases are pending against two other men who used to wear a sheriff’s badge. One will be in court on May 14, while the other has a June court date.
As for the guilty plea, 39-year-old Joseph Procell of Stonewall pleaded to the felony offense in exchange for a second charge of third-degree rape being dismissed. The dismissal was without prejudice, meaning the District Attorney’s Office is not prevented from bring it up again.
And it will do so should Procell ever take another job in law enforcement, Assistant District Attorney Ed Blewer said. Because in addition to being given an 18-month suspended sentence, placed on 18 months of active supervised probation and ordered to attend sex offender counseling, Procell agreed to permanently give up his police officer certification.
“He agreed not to work in any position with power of arrest or law enforcement again,” Blewer said.
The sentence also hit Procell in the pocketbook because in court he had to pay $25,000 toward a separate civil settlement with his victim. Additionally, he paid a $500 fine plus court costs and $200 for cost of prosecution.
Procell was arrested in June 2019 after Sheriff Jayson Richardson received a complaint that Procell, who had arrested a woman on an out-of-state warrant, stopped while en route to the detention center, turned off his patrol unit’s camera and coerced the woman to perform a sexual act in exchange for leniency.
Jason Allgrunn
In a pending case, former patrol deputy Jason Allgrunn, 39, of Gloster, will have his day in court before a judge next week. Allgrunn will be tried on two counts of simple battery for allegedly using force on two men in separate arrests.
Allgrunn was indicted on charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery by a DeSoto grand jury in August 2019. However, the indictments, which were sought by the previous district attorney, were considered by the court as invalid since they were not reported in open court as required by state law. Allgrunn’s first attorney challenged the indictments.
A few days after the grand jury met, the District Attorney’s Office filed a bill of information against Allgrunn on the same charges. In Louisiana, a person arrested for a crime is not formally charged until the prosecutor files a bill of information or there’s a grand jury indictment.
Current District Attorney Charles Adams, who was a judge at the time of Allgrunn’s indictment, refused to sign a motion sought by the former D.A. for Allgrunn’s arrest since the invalid grand jury report was used as a basis for the arrest. But that did not prevent Allgrunn from formally charged.
Typically, a judge-turned-district attorney is prohibited from handling cases that were before him when he was on the bench. However, Allgrunn’s second attorney, Ron Miciotto, waived any potential conflict of interest, allowing Adams’ office to remain as the prosecutor. Blewer is prosecuting the case.
On April 7, an amended bill of information was filed by Adams’ office, charging Allgrunn with the two counts of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor offense, and not malfeasance.
Allgrunn remains on unpaid administrative leave from the sheriff’s office pending resolution of the charges. He also has a separate pending civil litigation related to his arrest of one of the men, whose charges were later dropped. That man, Tony Fuller, has accused Allgrunn of wrongful arrest in a civil lawsuit.
Ryan Constantin
Finally, a third former deputy, Ryan Constantin, 42, of Grand Cane, is awaiting trial on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. He’s accused of using force on a child.
Constantin had a pretrial conference set for April 5, but it was refixed for June 3. His trial is set for June 21.