CASS COUNTY, Texas – A Linden man received a 100-year prison sentence for sexual assault of a child.
Aaron Marshall, 39, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
According to officials, the victim was abused by Marshall from 2015-2019 between the ages of 12 and 16.
The Cass County DA’s office said it was extremely grateful to the jury for delivering justice to the victim and making sure that Marshall is never able to harm another child.