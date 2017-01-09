The Bossier Parish grand jury on Monday indicted a former foster parent on charges he sexually abused three of the boys the state placed in his care.
Terral Anthony Parfait, 51, of 2500 block of Mayflower Road, was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape. The alleged victims ranged in age from 9 to 12 and the sexual abuse occurred over "years," District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.
At the time of his arrest, Parfait was a foster parent living alone. The former airman stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base was divorced but remained in the state's foster parent program, Marvin said.
Six other boys also lived at Parfait's foster home -- some temporarily, others indefinitely, Marvin said. None of those boys complained of abuse, he said.
The investigation began after one of the alleged victims -- now 15 years old -- went to his grandmother with a computer hard drive he had stolen from Parfait, Marvin said. There were links to child porn sites as well as nude photos of children that were taken by Parfait, Marvin said.
"The boy felt he had to (steal the hard drive) to prove what he said," Marvin said.
Detectives said an interview with Parfait led them to believe he had been engaging in sexual relations with young boys for at least seven years.
Parfait is jailed under $500,000 bond. He is awaiting arraignment and faces mandatory life in prison if convicted as charged.