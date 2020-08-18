LAFAYETTE, La- A former soldier at Fort Polk Military Base in Leesville, Louisiana was sentenced to life in federal prison for sexually abusing a minor. This is according to the United States Department of Justice.
Ronald W. Allen, 41, was also ordered to pay $72,000 in restitution to the victim.
A two day trial in August 2019 found Allen guilty of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.
Evidence during that trial revealed the abuse happened between April 2012 and June 2016 at Fort Polk, where he lived at the time.
Authorities initially found out about the abuse when the victim gave a few details to someone at her school, which was nearby the military base.
Local police were notified, the victim was interviewed, and a warrant was executed at Allen's home.
Detectives received DNA evidence from where the sexual abuse happened, and it matched Allen's DNA.