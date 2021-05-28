SHREVEPORT, La -- The second funeral for Louisiana's 52nd governor, Buddy Roemer, was for his hometown.
Roemer's family, from his widow, Scarlett, to his children and younger generations were there at First United Methodist Church Thursday.
Daughter, Caroline Roemer, surprised everyone by describing how her father was dressed in his casket.
"If you know my dad, you know he loved baseball. In fact, we have him buried in a New York Yankees baseball jersey. And so if he was here today, he would look around and say it's good to be back on home turf," Ms. Roemer told the congregation.
Those in attendance included people who knew Buddy Roemer growing up in Bossier Parish, going to school at Bossier High, and involved with him in business and politics.
Caroline Roemer also spoke of how Amazing Grace was her father's favorite hymn, because he'd say he didn't deserve the life that he had. The hymn was played on a drum and bagpipes by a duo dressed in traditional Scottish garb. They escorted Roemer's casket from the sanctuary.
Roemer's son, Chas, talked about his father's bold attitude in business and politics.
"When the chips were down, when everyone else said quit, he said, 'It's time to double down. They don't get it.'" the younger Roemer recalled. "My dad was an optimist. Most optimistic about Louisiana."
One of the mourners was Chester "Catfish" Kelley, who was a political supporter of the so-called Roemer Revolution.
"When he ran for governor, I walked all the way from Shreveport to New Orleans carrying a sign for him," Kelley said. "I did that for nothing except the fact that I really thought it was the answer to good government. And I was right for four years. It's a shame we couldn't have had it for longer."
Roemer served four terms in the 1980's as a Democratic U.S. Congressman for northwest Louisiana, before winning that election for governor as a reform-minded candidate, taking office in 1988.
He switched to the Republican party late in that term, and was not welcomed by some GOP leadership. Roemer wound up not even making the runoff. Edwin Edwards reclaimed the governorship over David Duke.
Then in 2012, Roemer tried to run for U.S. president under the Reform Party.
Roemer rose from the family farm near Taylortown to class valedictorian at Bossier High School. Then it was on to Harvard at age 16, following by careers in investing and banking -- and politics.
Chas Roemer also told humorous stories about his dad. Including the time, when after his re-election defeat, the elder Roemer went to teach at his alma mater. Chas was also studying there. In fact, he said the two were in the same residence hall.
The younger Roemer said he was a little nervous about that. But he says his dad made fast friends with his classmates when he showed up in the dining area reading the sports page in a tee shirt and underwear.
Charles Elson "Buddy" Roemer III died on May 17 in Baton Rouge from complications from Type 1 Diabetes. He was 77. He was also eulogized in Baton Rouge earlier this week.
Roemer's family is asking that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, or the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools Little Free Libraries project.