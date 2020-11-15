BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. Edwin Edwards was released from Our Lady of the Lake hospital Sunday afternoon after being hospitalized for rhinovirus.
Rhinovirus is a viral infection which produces the common head cold.
The former 4-term, 93-year-old governor tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
Trina Edwards said, “We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.”
Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.