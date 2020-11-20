BATON ROUGE, La. - Family members say former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards was released from the hospital Friday.
“He’s recovered enough that we’re going to quarantine at home with home health nurses. He will also be working with a physical therapist as part of his recovery. He’s in his usual good spirits and we thank everybody for all the prayers, cards and concern. The prayers paid off and we wish health for your families as well. Stay safe," his wife Trina Edwards said in a statement.
Edwards was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night with double pneumonia.
Edwards, 93, had been hospitalized over last weekend and was released Sunday after being admitted last Friday. He was admitted again Tuesday after his breathing difficulties returned, sources close to the former governor said.
Edwards has received multiple COVID-19 tests, which came back negative for the disease.
Edwards served as Louisiana governor for an unprecedented four terms – from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.