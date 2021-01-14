BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eddie Rispone, the businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana governor in 2019, said Thursday that he was dropping his bid to unseat the current chairman of the state Republican Party, ending a heated intraparty feud over leadership.
