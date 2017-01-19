A former Haynesville Police dispatcher could be in some trouble, if she can’t explain what happened to more than $50,000 in traffic citations that disappeared.
According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Heather Evans Allen hasn’t been able to account for the funds she was responsible for depositing.
She’s saying she didn’t take the money. But an audit shows that more than 137 deposits totaling over $40,000 were made into Allen’s personal bank accounts.
She says that cash was from “former boyfriends and various other sources.”
Chief Anthony Smith says his department will no longer accept cash, and will move toward a whole new checks and balances system.