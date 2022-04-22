SHREVEPORT, La. – A former high ranking Shreveport police officer and a female investigator –both fired last fall amid allegations of a sexual encounter at the police station – have been allowed to convert those terminations to resignations.
The Shreveport Fire and Police Civil Service Board during a special meeting Friday morning voted unanimously to accept a negotiated settlement on behalf of Marcus Mitchell and Peggy Elzie that was presented by attorney Nicole Buckle, board Chairman Michael Carter confirmed.
The resignations are effective May 15. They also will get back pay retroactive to their termination dates in November. The amounts for each are still being calculated.
The settlement was the result of back-and-forth negotiations between the city and especially Mitchell’s attorney, Jill Craft. There was no admission of liability by the city.
Mitchell, a former chief administrative assistant, and Elzie initially were placed on paid administrative leave in early November following an internal investigation. Sources told KTBS the two were caught engaging in a sex act inside a Shreveport Police Department office.
Police Chief Wayne Smith then later fired both for violation of department rules and regulations.
Friday’s board decision does not affect an EEOC complaint that Mitchell has filed. He is alleging his firing was in retaliation for writing up the woman who reportedly walked in and caught him and Elzie. The city is fighting that complaint.
Mitchell had been with the department since February 2009. He applied for the police chief’s position in 2019 and again in December.
Even though Mitchell is no longer employed with the city he still wants to do business with his former employer.
Mitchell sought an advisory opinion from the state ethics board earlier this month on whether he could work with the city to provide traffic enforcement cameras and other equipment. In his letter to the ethics board, Mitchell said he owns a company called Toussaint Research Group LLC, which has a contract with Blue Line Solutions LLC, a Tennessee-based company, to provide marketing and advertising for BLS’ Louisiana-based projects.
BLS wants to install its equipment on city thoroughfares, with the company and the city of Shreveport sharing in revenue generated from traffic violations recorded by BLS’ equipment. The company does not have an approved contract.
A state law prohibits a former public employee from doing business with his or her former employer for two years. In Mitchell’s case, he could not assist in any type of transaction that he was involved with on behalf of the city until November 2023.
But since Mitchell did not have a connection with BLS while he was working, the ethics board said the law would not apply to him or his company. The reason is while working for SPD Mitchell did not participate in any activity related to traffic enforcement cameras. Further, the board said marketing and public information distribution services provided by TRG to BLS are not the same services rendered by Mitchell while he was an officer.