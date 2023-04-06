SHREVEPORT, La. -- Former inmates met face-to-face with employers at the Goodwill Industries Job Center.
Some got hired on the spot or landed a second interview.
More than 150 jobseekers are here today putting their best foot forward.
Yandell Jones is reentering society and has a second interview Friday morning with Auto Mall Car Wash.
"It feels wonderful to be able to go out and provide for your family and to meet people and have somewhere to go and to enjoy your day and to do something constructive," said Jones.
"It puts people back to work," said Carl Youngblood, the general manager of Auto Mall Car Wash. "It helps our economy. It's a win-win for everyone."
"After reentry, they learned that there's still hope at the end of reentry," said
Petrinia Cooper, the reentry program manager for the department of corrections probation and parole adult division. "People will still give you another chance to get your lives together. We all make mistakes. We just have to learn from them."
The technical skills they learn on the inside, prepare them for work on the outside.