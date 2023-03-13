SHREVEPORT, La. -- Former KTBS anchor Gerry May will be inducted into the Louisiana Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
May made his mark in the broadcast industry over the past 37 years. He spent almost 22 years at KTBS before retiring in December.
During that time, May mentored several young journalists and created the "Hometown Patriot" series.
May will be inducted into the Louisiana Broadcasting Hall of Fame on March 24 in Baton Rouge.
Inductees, retired or posthumously, are chosen based on in all aspects of the broadcast industry: ownership, production, management, engineering, news, sales, promotion, on-air talent, creative services or associated professional fields. Nominees must have a Louisiana background by birth, residence or employment.