SHREVEPORT, La. - Former KTBS employee Elizabeth Bolt said she was afraid and alone while fighting COVID-19.
Bolt said she suspected she had the virus after one of her friends tested positive. She had a slight cough and fever but doctors believed it was bronchitis. So she was given medication and an inhaler. But her condition got worse.
She was tested March 18. Bolt has Type 1 diabetes which is an underlying condition for the virus.
Three days later her test showed that she had COVID-19. Bolt isolated herself for 11 days and she said having the virus was like having pneumonia.
Her mother, Priscilla O’Brien, said it was hard to help.
“You want to take care of them as a mother,” O’Brien said. “That was the hardest part not being able to go and do anything for her in person.”
Bolt said she overcame COVID-19 by staying hydrated and getting rest. She said her faith is the ultimate thing that helped her overcome the virus.
“I just relied on that to get me through,” Bolt said. “I believe the Lord has a plan for all of us and in any aspect of our lives things can happen to us to help others and I think my faith played a huge role in that.”
Bolt hopes her story can help and encourage others who are fighting COVID-19.