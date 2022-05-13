HOMER, La. -- A Claiborne Parish man who spent years in law enforcement will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.
Although District Judge Walter E. May did not sentence Mark Eric Keough to life, he did sentence him to 179 years without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Keough pleaded guilty in February -- the day he was to go to trial -- to sexually assaulting a female relative over a six-year period, from the time she was 9 until she turned 15. His victim provided a statement to the court prior to the imposition of sentence last week in Claiborne District Court.
May sentenced Keough to 99 years on the charges of aggravated incest and aggravated crime against nature. These sentences were ordered to run concurrent. In addition, May imposed a sentence of 40 years on the charge of second-degree rape, 20 years on another count of aggravated crime against nature and 20 years on each of the 16 counts of production of child pornography. Those sentences were ordered to run consecutive with the 99-year sentence.
“The victim in this case is a true hero. As a result of her courage, a sexual predator is behind bars," District Attorney Danny Newell said.
Keough is a former state trooper. He resigned in 2011. Before that, he worked for the Minden Police Department.
He was investigated after the victim filed a complaint with the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office.
“I would also like to commend the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office on an excellent investigation. Without their hard work and commitment to protecting our citizens, this conviction and sentence would not be possible. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work closely with each of our local law enforcement agencies in order to protect our children and the most vulnerable in our community," Newell said.
The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Cary T. Brown and Daniel Bayes.