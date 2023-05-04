HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas – A former Lindale-Kildare CISD head basketball coach has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child.
The Hughes Springs Police Department arrested Karlton Rashad Davis, 30, on Wednesday.
“The allegations were made outside of our district and did not involve a current or former student of LKCISD nor do any of those involved live in our community,” LKCISD officials said in a social media post. “We want our community to know that we take these allegations very seriously and that the employee is no longer employed at the district.”
Anyone having more information about Davis is asked to call the Hughes Springs Police Department at 903-639-2621.