SHREVEPORT, La. – A former longtime DeSoto Parish physician has admitted his guilt to prescription drug fraud.
Jeffrey L. Evans, 65, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Courthouse in Shreveport to one count of a 20-count federal indictment accusing him of fraudulent obtaining controlled drugs. His sentencing is set for 3 p.m. July 12.
Evans initially was scheduled for a pre-trial conference; however, that was converted to a change of plea hearing.
He pleaded guilty to count 16, which is distribution of 180 units of hydrocodone-acetaminophen in 2018.
Evans got the medication through an agreement reached with a person identified in the indictment as “individual 1” That person was a licensed practical nurse who at one point worked at DeSoto Regional Family Medicine but was assigned to work with a doctor other than Evans. That person occasionally saw Evans as a patient.
Individual 1 would fill the prescriptions at Mansfield Drug then split it with Evans.
Evans acknowledged in the plea agreement the prescriptions were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose. Hydrocodone-acetaminophen is a Schedule II controlled substance.
Evans’ nurse has already pleaded guilty to her part in the scheme that also involved a hospital employee.
Debra Craig, 66, of Converse, pleaded guilty in November to count 11 of her indictment, which is the same charge as Evans, but the amount of the pills were different and the offense happened on a different day. Her sentencing date is pending.
In Craig’s plea agreement, she said Evans convinced her to illegally fill the prescriptions on his behalf at Mansfield Drug, saying he needed the medication to treat pain. He would give her the cash to pay for it then she would give him the drugs.
The third person is Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, who was sentenced in February to two years of supervised probation for forging prescriptions to get pain pills.
Bossier, a medical assistant at the hospital, generated over 200 fake prescriptions for herself and family members by using the hospital’s electronic medical records system.
Evans and Craig had to forfeit their medical licenses. Evans’ tenure as a medical doctor with DeSoto Regional Health System ended in May as a federal investigation into the trio’s actions got underway.
Evans also resigned as DeSoto’s elected coroner.
Mansfield Drug can no longer fill prescriptions for controlled substances.