SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former chancellor of LSU Health System has landed a new position at a new hospital.
Dr. G.E. Ghali has joined the Willis-Knighton Physician Network and will continue seeing patients and performing oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures at Willis-Knighton’s South, North, Pierremont and Bossier hospitals.
“The health system is fortunate to welcome a physician with such a distinguished career in medicine, dentistry and leadership,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “Dr. Ghali was being recruited by other health systems and academic institutions throughout the country, so we worked hard to keep him here as a resource for our community. His commitment to innovation and humanity as a surgeon, makes him a great fit with the Willis-Knighton philosophy and team. As we expand medical training, we know his insight will also enhance training opportunities for the next generation of doctors. We are grateful that he chose to remain in Shreveport where he will help Willis-Knighton continue to improve healthcare for the people in this region.”
Ghali stepped away from his position at LSU Health Shreveport in June less than a day after he was reinstated as chancellor. He had been placed on paid administrative leave two months before in connection with EEOC complaints four female employees filed against the school over the way Ghali allegedly handled reports of sexual harassment.
Ghali was reinstated after an investigation cleared him of wrongdoing.
Ghali came to Shreveport to attend medical school after earning his undergraduate degree at Dallas Baptist University and completing dental school at Baylor College of Dentistry. He received his medical degree here in Shreveport in 1994. Following a four-year residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Parkland Hospital/UTSWMC, Dr. Ghali completed a one-year head and neck surgery fellowship at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
He rose through the ranks of the Departments of Surgery and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. He was named chair of the newly created Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 2004. In 2016, he was appointed chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport and dean of the LSU School of Medicine – Shreveport.
In a statement regarding his joining the Willis-Knighton Physician Network, Ghali said, “My family and I are thrilled that an opportunity has arisen for us to remain in Shreveport to continue serving the citizens of our region, as well as continuing to mentor students, residents, and fellows. My wife Hope and I are happy to be able to continue to raise our son and three daughters here in the Shreveport-Bossier community.”
Nationally, Ghali has been involved in leadership positions within the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, American Dental Association, American College of Surgeons and has served as an editor and editorial board member for six academic journals. Further, his international appointments have included chairmanship of the Education Committee of the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and advisory or editorial board support for four international journals.