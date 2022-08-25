BATON ROUGE, La. - A former LSU student said Thursday that campus officials’ mishandling of her sexual assault report shows why survivors often fear speaking out, and that she hoped her story will inspire others to come forward.
Mayumi Dickerson is one of the plaintiffs in a July lawsuit filed against the systems that govern LSU, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Board of Regents. The lawsuit did not identify any plaintiffs by name, but she revealed Thursday that she was among the women suing the universities.
Dickerson was a freshman at LSU when she reported that Victor Daniel Silva raped her in her dorm room in 2015. Silva had already been accused of sexual assault at LSU once by then and had transferred to UL Lafayette before coming back and visiting the night that Dickerson said he assaulted her. In Dickerson's case, Silva was arrested but never charged.
He cycled through LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech before graduating in 2020, despite racking up reports of sexual assault at each university, according to court filings.
Dickerson is one of several women who are suing Louisiana’s higher education systems over their handling of complaints about Silva.
