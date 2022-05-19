SHREVEPORT, La. -- Controversy swirling around the contract to run the city's five public swimming pools took an ugly turn with an anonymous threat against the former manager.
For more than a week, Shelley McMillian, Director of Rock Solid Athletic Club, has been questioning the city's decision to award the contract to USA Management of Atlanta.
Then came what she describes as an anonymous call to her cell phone Tuesday evening.
"A male voice just said if you go to the media anymore about the pools, or you go to the city council meeting, you, your spouse, your parents and your son are in danger. And then hung up," McMillian described of that call.
McMillian said she "was emotional" after getting that call, and filed a report with Shreveport Police. But she understands it may be hard to track the caller. Her cell phone only identified them as "unknown," with no number on the display.
"It is really sad that it's come to that. That just because I have a voice for something that I'm passionate about, someone's trying to scare me and shut me down," McMillian said.
"Am I scared? There's a little bit of fear. But there's more fear in me to not do what's right by our community," McMillian continued.
She says she's in search of a pool to continue Rock Solid's Project Swim. McMillian says that effort has given free lessons to more than 18,000 people over the last 13 years, after she got the city contract to manage the pools in 2010.
Project Swim was born out of tragedy -- the drownings of six teenagers in the Red River in August of 2010. Rock Solid formed a partnership with former mayor Cedric Glover's administration.
As we've reported, when the city put the job of managing the pools out to public bid for this summer, a SPAR committee gave Rock Solid low scores. McMillian said she was left "shocked" and "confused."
Then late Monday came word from the city that USA Management has declined the contract.