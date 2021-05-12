MANY, La. – The former Many High School principal who is accused of sexually assaulting students more than 20 years ago is back in jail after violating a judge’s order not to have physical contact with young teens while out on bail.
Norman Booker III, 49, was jailed Monday and that’s where he’ll stay until June 3, when District Judge Stephen Beasley will hold a contradictory hearing on the state attorney general’s request to formally revoke Booker’s bond.
Booker has been free on a $20,000 bond following his arrest in October on charges of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. A Sabine grand jury indicted Booker in February. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in April.
Booker, a longtime Sabine Parish educator and one-time finalist for state principal of the year, was arrested after the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from two females accusing him of alleged sexual acts while they were students in high school. The indictments allege he inappropriately touched and committed lewd acts with two juveniles, one under the age of 15 and the other younger than 17, between Dec. 1, 1996 and Dec. 31, 1998 when Booker was a coach.
When Booker made bond in October, Beasley set specific conditions that he was not to have contact with the victims and no contact with anyone under the age of 17 to whom he is not related. “No contact means no contact,” Beasley wrote in his order.
The alleged violation happened a few weeks ago when the Many High softball team participated in the state championships in Sulphur. Booker’s daughter is on the team and his son is the coach.
A Sabine school resource officer who attended the games photographed Booker hugging and taking photographs with most of the team members, a majority of whom are age 16 and younger. The photographs were presented to Beasley in court Monday.
The attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case against Booker, said in its motion that “the defendant’s appearance was an effort to display to those in attendance, and in the community, how little credence he gives to the charges pending against him.”
Should bail be granted again, the attorney general is asking for the amount to be higher and for Booker to be equipped with a GPS monitoring device.
Booker remains on administrative leave from the school district. Moses Curtis has been named principal of Many High School after serving in an interim capacity.
Charges are also still pending against Booker’s younger brother, John Anthony “Jay” Booker, 46, also of Many. He was indicted on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in February.
Jay Booker was an instructor at Sabine Career Academy in Many when he was arrested in December. He is a former teacher/coach at Many Junior High School.
Jay Booker is accused in the indictments of committing lewd acts with a juvenile under age 17 between Aug. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. The alleged behavior happened when he was at the junior high.