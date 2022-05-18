SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city's public pools contract controversy sent ripples to Baton Rouge. State Representative Cedric Glover is pressing the man who has his former job as mayor.
As KTBS 3 News has reported, a committee of three SPAR staffers decided to award this summer's contract to manage the pools to a company based in Atlanta. USA Management was picked over Rock Solid Athletic Club, the local non-profit that has run the pools for more than a decade.
Also, through its Project Swim, Rock Solid Director Shelley McMillian says they've given free swim lessons to 18,000 children at Shreveport public pools. That's through a partnership the group formed with the Glover administration after the tragic drownings of six children in the Red River in 2010.
In a letter to Mayor Perkins, Glover wrote in part, "I ask that you please reconsider the city's present course and allow this much needed initiative to carry on the legacy of the Stewart and Warner children."
We asked the administration for reaction to Glover's letter Wednesday morning. But we've not heard back.
Before KTBS 3 News obtained a copy of Glover's letter, we asked Mayor Perkins about the selection process.
"I think it was a fair process because I didn't participate in the process. That occurred apart from us within the SPAR department," Perkins said.
"So I do believe in our staff and the fact that they see these services each and every day. So I believe in their expertise and that they acted in good faith on this," he continued.
Despite its long run at the pools, Rock Solid received especially poor marks from two members of the selection committee on its evaluation. Those were on subjects such as qualifications of project personnel, ability to commit a capable staff and support for a project of this size, and understanding of the problems and needs presented by the project.