MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish School Board took no action at its meeting Thursday on two recent lawsuits – one from a former school district employee filed in DeSoto District Court and another from parents of two cheer students filed in federal court.
In DeSoto District Court, former North DeSoto High School athletic director and head football coach Scott Abernathy and his wife, Lindsay, filed suit March 10, naming as defendants the DeSoto Parish School Board, Superintendent Clay Corley individually and in his capacity as superintendent, board member Neil Henderson individually and in his capacity as a board member.
Abernathy resigned from the school district in May 2019 and soon after took a teaching and assistant football coaching position at Ruston High School.
But two months prior, on March 14, 2010, Abernathy was stripped of his titles at NDHS and reassigned to a teaching position. District leaders gave no reason for the move, other than it happened during other changes in leadership positions at the school.
In his lawsuit, Abernathy alleged the school board “arbitrarily, capriciously and without just cause” removed him without notice of a hearing or opportunity to know the “alleged reasons or claims asserted for his removal” and without him having a chance to respond.
Abernathy said the actions were in violation of due process and his contractual rights. He further alleged Henderson released “false information” to the news media regarding his “termination” that was designed to “defame, hurt, humiliate, distress and embarrass” him and his family.
Abernathy said on May 1, 2019 he was “improperly and wrongfully” transferred. He referenced the following statement: “Your placement beginning May 6, 2019 will be at Grace House beginning 7:15 you will teach physical education until 12:30. You will then report and sign in at Mansfield for a 12:45 athletic class with Coach Michael Green. This placement will continue until the end of the 2018-2019 school year.”
Abernathy said the move caused damages such as loss of past and future wages and fringe benefits, mental anguish, emotional distress. He said because of the “wrongful actions” of the School Board, his wife has suffered the loss of “love, affection, society, companionship, services and support of her husband.”
In the lawsuit filed by New Orleans attorneys Timothy Roniger and Stephanie Veech, Abernathy is seeking unspecified payment for damages, attorney fees, court costs and equitable relief.
In the other court matter, Kalette Haley and Shakisha Handy filed suit on April 16 on behalf of their minor children against the School Board, its insurance company, Mansfield High School Principal Toras Hill and cheerleader sponsor Stephanie Brewer.
Haley and Handy allege Brewer placed tape over the mouth of one of the two children during a cheerleading camp held in July in Lafayette. They allege the children were “exercising their freedom of speech” when it happened.
Handy alleges she attended a practice session when school started in the fall and witnessed the “hostile environment” that existed. Haley said she met with Hill, Brewer and another teacher supervisor where an admission was made about the mouth-taping incident.
Haley’s and Handy’s attorneys, Murphy J. White and Adrienne D. White of Mansfield, are seeking at least $3.7 million for various damages, including deprivation of freedom of speech, assault and battery, loss of cheerleader scholarship opportunity and mental anguish. Amounts for counseling, attorney fees and legal costs were not tallied in.