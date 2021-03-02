CULLEN, La. - Cullen native and former NFL defensive tackle John Rufus Mendenhall died Friday, according to his family. He was 72.
“John was the love of my life. This will be one of the hardest things that I know that I will have to endure, but I know he is at peace. He has always promised me that he would never give up and he fought until the end,” Mendenhall’s wife Stephanie told KTBS Monday.
Mendenhall, who played collegiate football at at Grambling State University for the legendary Coach Eddie G. Robinson, was drafted in the third round of the 1972 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He played with the Giants for nine seasons.
In 1977, he recorded 12 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. He played two seasons with the Detroit Lions before retiring from the league in 1981. Over his NFL career, Mendenhall played in 116 games.
While my sister, Zandra and I were growing up, our dad would be stopped by his fans asking for his autograph. He played many other sports besides football including golf, baseball, softball and basketball. Coaching wasn’t his calling but he would also try to help any athlete that asked for his guidance on how to improve by performing better or if he attended a live game, then he would even give someone unsolicited advice to help them get better depth,” Kendra Mendenhall McLean told KTBS Tuesday.
Throughout his collegiate football life and NFL career, Mendenhall wore the number 64 to commemorate the sacrifice of his older brother James Cooper, who died during the Vietnam War in 1966. As a young child, Cooper had also worn the #64 on his youth football jersey.
After retiring from the NFL, John worked for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department and Haynesville Police Department.
Mendenhall and former wife Mattie Price Mendenhall have two daughters — Zandra Mendenhall and Kendra Mendenhall McLean.
John Mendenhall has been married to Stephane Kingsby Mendenhall for the last 22 years with daughters, LaToya Kingsby and Jassedy Beene Hampton. Mendenhall also has a son, Brock Pierre Mendenhall. His niece, Kimberly White is affectionately known as “daughter”.
“He will be dearly missed by all of those that adored and loved him,” said McLean.
Visitation tor the public is set for Thursday, March 4 from 3 - 5 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Cullen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Cullen.