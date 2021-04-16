NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A former employee of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Civil Operations Bureau has been arrested on a felony theft charge, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
James Bankston Jr., 53, of Natchitoches, a 17-year-veteran of the NPSO, was arrested Wednesday by detectives following an investigation.
Bankston was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention charged with one count of felony theft.
Bankston made full restitution and has been released on bond pending his court appearance.
On March 24, Bankston was terminated due to violations of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures, Wright said.
The violations were found during an internal audit of the individual deputy’s day-to-day work assignment that discovered improprieties.
The Civil Operations Bureau is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and the collection of cash fines and bonds.
As mandated by law, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney have been notified.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance towards the misuse or misappropriation of taxpayer funds or assets, Wright said.