OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Republican leader of the Oklahoma Senate has been named Oklahoma's new secretary of state and Native American affairs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday he selected his Chief Policy Advisor Brian Bingman to serve in the position.
The former president pro tempore of the Oklahoma Senate joined the Stitt administration in August.
Bingman is also a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Stitt also announced Monday the resignation of Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei. Also a former state senator, Mazzei said in a statement that it was the right time for him to return to his financial planning company.