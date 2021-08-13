HALL SUMMIT, La -- As the U.S. continues its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Taliban accelerates its bloody takeover, a former lawman who worked as a civilian contractor in that country is pleading for help.
Tony Matteson is calling on President Biden to save his former interpreter from "a death sentence" in Afghanistan.
"He put his life on the line for us. He could've been killed right alongside me," Matteson says. "All he wants to do is live out his life without fear of having his head cut off and getting burned alive by the Taliban."
Matteson says he worked with the interpreter about 15 years ago in Afghanistan. That's when Matteson was a police adviser, looking for young Afghan men to recruit and train for the Afghanistan National Police.
"He was our lifeline. If we didn't have a translator, we couldn't teach these guys what we wanted done and what policing was like," Matteson said.
"And I just feel like he's getting the short end of the stick here. I'm afraid time is running out. Because if they take Kabul, he's dead. They're gonna kill him," Matteson continued.
Matteson says he's been in contact with his former interpreter by phone and social media almost daily recently.
Matteson has written President Biden, and contacted members of the Louisiana Congressional delegation. But it appears there's little hope for the interpreter. That's because he served just ten months.
Under current federal law, only those interpreters who served at least two years are eligible for special immigrant visas and evacuation.
So at this point, Matteson believes it would take an executive order from Biden to get his interpreter out.
An estimated 80,000 Afghans have reportedly sought special U.S. visas. The first plane load of about 200 interpreters and others who aided the U.S. landed in Washington, D.C. two weeks ago. The process to evacuate others could take two years.
President Biden has ordered American troops out of Afghanistan by August 31.