SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the victim's in separate shootings Tuesday is a former Shreveport police officer.
Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Glen Heckard said 45-year-old Brian Skinner was shot in the leg when he stopped to help a woman who was involved in a fight with several men. Skinner was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Fulton Street. Heckard said one of the men who was fighting with the woman was the shooter. He's since been identified as Derrick Poole, 18.
SPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Poole, charging him with aggravated second-degree battery and simple battery. His bond upon arrest is already set at $60,000.
Anyone with information on Poole's whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
Skinner was sentenced in June to federal probation for his role in an anabolic steroids distribution scheme in northwest Louisiana that netted other law enforcement officers and a public official.
In addition to four years of probation, Skinner also had to pay a fine.