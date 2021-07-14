SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former manager of a Red River Parish water system pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to fraud.
Donald Messick, 50, of Coushatta, was charged by a bill of information on April 23 with one count of wire fraud. He'll be sentenced on Nov. 18 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine.
The charge stems from a scheme devised by Messick to defraud the Fairview Union Water System (FUWS), a rural water system with customers in Red River and Natchitoches parishes. Messick used water system funds to make personal purchases, including buying fuel, vehicle parts, tools and other equipment. In some cases, he used the funds to buy items then give them away to family, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
The scheme also included another instance where Messick had an electronic funds transfer sent from the water system's bank account to another individual located in Florida for her own personal use. He did that without authorization from the water system board.
Messick also illegally enrolled a relative in the water system's group health insurance. The relative was not an employee and not authorized to be on the insurance plan. As a result, the water system paid the relative's premiums and the insurer paid out $19,705 in claims.
In total, from February 1, 2018 to March 1, 2019, Messick defrauded the water system out of approximately $58,459.73 in monies and property.
The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.