COUSHATTA, La. -- A former Red River Parish sheriff's deputy surrendered Friday to the parish jail, where he was arrested on charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash late last month, state police said in a news release.
Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office and injuring public records.
State police said Reliford was involved in a hit-and-run crash on April 28 while driving a marked sheriff's office patrol unit. The crash happened at U.S. Highway 71 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84.
The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office asked state police investigators to look into the crash. It was determined it happened as reported, the news release states.
As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Reliford. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail. No additional booking information, such as whether made bond or the bond amount, was immediately available.
Sheriff Glen Edwards told KTBS he was out of the office earlier this week when Reliford stopped by and submitted a general letter of resignation. The letter did not reference the investigation.
Edwards said he has received a briefing but not a complete report from state police; however, it should be submitted to the Red River Parish District Attorney's Office for review.