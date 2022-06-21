SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another big, old, vacant downtown building will come back to life as place for people to work and live.
Rubenstein's Department store on Milam Street has been closed since 1987. It had a 60-year run as a top place to shop in the heart of downtown.
It'll have new life with office, retail and restaurant space, plus 36 apartments on the upper floors.
Developer Isaiah Lee bought the property from the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation for $50,000.
"I want to thank each one of you all for believing in me, for believing in my company, and for believing that we can make Shreveport better," the owner of Leeson Real Estate Investment told a crowd gathered for the project's announcement.
Mayor Adrian Perkins says it's another effort to reduce blight and revitalize downtown.
"There's not one growing city in America that does not have a vibrant downtown. So that's why this is so important not only for this area but for the city overall," the mayor said.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the project is also important for the thousands of visitors to the city each year.
"It is vital that they are impressed by what they see. Downtown Shreveport continues to be a work in progress," Swaine said.
Two buildings that formed Rubenstein's were donated to the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation. That non-profit works to improve the city's urban core. It's repurposed other properties downtown.
The Rubenstein property is more than a century old.