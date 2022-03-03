BATON ROUGE, La. - The Biden administration’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia has hit former U.S. Sen. David Vitter directly in the pocketbook.
The sanctions last week cost Vitter the Russian bank Sovcombank as one of his clients at Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying company in Washington that has employed him since he left the Senate in 2017.
“Mercury terminated our engagement with Sovcombank in compliance with U.S. sanctions,” John Gallagher, a company spokesman, said in an email.
He declined to make Vitter available for an interview.
Vitter had begun working for Sovcombank only the month before to provide “government relations consulting and strategy, including outreach to U.S. government officials,” according to a form he filed with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Sovcombank was paying Mercury $90,000 per month under a contract filed with the Justice Department. Vitter’s share of that was not disclosed.
Read more on the Vitter connection from our news partner The Advocate.
The U.S. Treasury Department included Sovcombank on its list of financial institutions subject to the sanctions imposed on Feb. 24. In all, the department’s actions targeted “nearly 80% of all banking assets in Russia and will have a deep and long-lasting effect on the Russian economy and financial system.”