SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Bossier Parish sheriff’s narcotics investigator who chose not to investigate an anabolic steroid distribution scheme escaped prison time Tuesday afternoon and instead will spend the next five years on supervised probation.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote was leaning toward prison for Jonathan Colgin, 36, during a virtual sentencing hearing. But she chose to deviate from the sentence --originally set at 12 to 18 months -- after hearing from the government and acknowledging Colgin suffered collateral damages in the loss of his job and career.
Colgin pleaded guilty in April to misprision of a felony. A second charge of distribution was dismissed today.
He is the last of five people, including another other law enforcement officer, a former public official and a physical therapist, who were indicted in connection with the scheme that surfaced in 2018.
When questioned by the judge about how he got involved, Colgin said he didn’t have a good answer, other than saying he was scared and didn’t know what to do when he learned a friend was involved in the crime.
Colgin was assigned to investigate several instances of anabolic steroids being shipped through the U.S. mail. The packages, destined for other states, were returned to two different apartment complexes in Bossier City.
Colgin linked the packages to Brant Landry and learned the drugs were being manufactured at Landry’s home. He also found out his friend, former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, was getting steroids from Landry.
But Colgin didn’t report Landry’s trafficking activity, which was a federal crime, and never included information about it in any investigative reports for the sheriff’s office. He didn’t tell any fellow law enforcement officers about the steroid scheme.
“I had a decision to make and I obviously made the wrong decision and I take full responsibility for that,” Colgin told Foote.
Colgin apologized for making a “terrible mistake.” He talked about losing his career in law enforcement, his retirement, and becoming an embarrassment to his family and the sheriff’s office. His employment since his arrest last year has been up and down during the pandemic because of a furlough and layoff, but he also became a licensed contractor so that he could do handyman construction jobs.
Colgin credited his fiancé and their young daughter with giving him the desire to move forward. “I’ll never do anything to ever jeopardize this,” he said, as his fiancé, parents and two other family friends looked on during the Zoom hearing.
Before Foote told Colgin she was deviating from the sentence she intended to impose, she explained how his actions as a law enforcement officer undermined the rule of law.
“These actions in covering up facts that were known to him and allowing a criminal activity to go on and to persist are those things that undercut all of our safety. We don’t have an identifiable victim in this matter but certainly the safety of the public is at risk,” she said.
In the two hours preceding the actual sentencing, Foote went through the pre-sentencing report and addressed objections raised by Colgin’s attorney, Pete Kammer, who said he didn’t believe his client should be held to the same offense level as Landry. Instead, he said Colgin should be compared to Skinner or Mosura, and thus receive probation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl Campbell responded that Colgin is not the same as the other defendants because he was the lead investigator.
Foote noted Colgin was the “law enforcement source” for Landry. She further referred to a photograph of Colgin that was discovered on Landry’s cellphone.
“That’s where he is identified by Mosura to Landry as ‘our man’ in law enforcement,” Foote said.
As for the others involved in the scheme, Landry was sentenced in April to 7 years and three months in prison for his leadership role. Mosura received three years of probation and former Shreveport police officer Brian Skinner was sentenced to four years probation. Landry’s wife, Julie, was placed on pretrial diversion.
Other area law enforcement officers were named in the conspiracy but were not indicted.