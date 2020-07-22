SHREVEPORT, La. – A former city of Shreveport employee and another Shreveport man were indicted Wednesday in federal court for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.
The 11-count indictment charges former Public Works employee Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson, 30, with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. In addition, Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.
According to the indictment, from September 2017 through October, Jackson and Johnson allegedly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently purchase fuel using three Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport.
Joseph said Jackson purchased the fuel using a PIN that he did not have authorization to use; Johnson would then sell the fuel to third parties at a discounted rate. The defendants conducted over 3,800 transactions totaling approximately $400,000, according to the indictment.
If convicted the defendants face five years in prison for the conspiracy, 10 years in prison for the access device fraud, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. Jackson faces an additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shreveport Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.