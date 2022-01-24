SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former controller for the city of Shreveport, who is alleging possible financial improprieties by city officials, and his attorney will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss his termination and request to postpone city council confirmation of a new chief executive officer.
Attorney Allison Jones said Ben Hebert was fired days after he refused to participate in "financial improprieties" which he believed violated state laws. The information was reported to his supervisor, interim chief financial officer Kasey Brown and Mayor Adrian Perkins. Hebert said he intends to file claims of age and race discrimination and also retaliation for opposing the discrimination and for his protected whistleblower activities.
Because of the pending litigation, the city of Shreveport will not comment on Hebert's allegations, according to spokeswoman Marquel Sennet.
In a statement released Monday, Jones said, "Mr. Hebert has been denied promotions due to his age and race and has continuously refused to participate in and to continuously report financial transactions which he believes are in violation of state law. It is abundantly clear that the termination of his employment was retaliatory for his protected activity. The termination of Mr. Hebert's employment within days of his reporting and refusing to participate in what he believes are financial improprieties and shortly following his complaints of discrimination makes the termination decision highly suspicious and should cause the City Council to ask some serious questions of the mayor and the current interim chief financial officer."
Jones said the decision-maker regarding Hebert's termination was Brown, who is Perkins' nominee for the permanent position of chief financial officer. The Shreveport City Council is scheduled to consider confirmation of Brown at Tuesday's meeting.
In an open letter to the mayor and City Council, Hebert has requested to have Brown's appointment postponed so the City Council can have sufficient time to review and investigate his allegations of possible financial improprieties.
"Mr. Hebert is calling on the City Council to do the right thing and take its time and conduct due diligence before placing Mr. Brown in such an important position on a permanent basis," Jones said in her statement.
Regardless of what the City Council does about Brown's position, Hebert will continue to pursue his discrimination and retaliation claims, Jones said. She added, "It takes courage to blow the whistle on actions a public official believes to violate the law. Mr. Hebert had demonstrated that courage, and the city's leaders should listen to what he has to say before making significant hiring decisions and/or condoning retaliation."
-----
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.