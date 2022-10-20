SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport employee who blew the whistle about financial improprieties he witnessed has filed suit against the city, alleging his termination was in violation of state law.
Ben Hebert was fired from his position as the city's controller on Dec. 31. It happened days after Hebert reported financial concerns to his supervisor, interim Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown.
"It was fairly quick and frankly I didn’t’ expect it. Mr. Brown and Mr. Mayor walked in. The mayor just looked at me and he said, 'Mr. Hebert, I appreciate what you’ve done for the city but we no longer need your services. You’re terminated.' And he turned around and walked out. It was very cold, unexpected," Hebert said Thursday of his termination.
Hebert has now filed a suit alleging his dismissal is a violation of the Louisiana whistleblower statute as, accusing the city of ending his employment because of his protected whistleblowing activities.
Hebert is seeking whistleblower damages from the city through state court.
“Clearly there is a management problem under the current administration at the City of Shreveport. This lawsuit is about the illegal termination of Mr. Hebert’s employment within days of his reporting and refusing to participate in financial improprieties. Such conduct by City leaders is retaliatory and illegal. This lawsuit is about justice for Mr. Hebert," said attorney Allison Jones, who is representing Hebert.
The city's administration didn’t respond to the allegations that were made earlier this year because it was and remains a personnel matter, a city spokesman said in a statement to KTBS. "Now that this is in litigation, the city will not comment on a pending lawsuit, which is our standard practice."
"I will have been a CPA 55 years. In January. And I’m not only a CPA I’m a certified fraud examiner. I started with the city in 2013 as an internal auditor who is also responsible for investigating complaints made to the cities fraud hotline," Hebert said.
Hebert's allegations prompted City Councilman John Nickelson to call for an investigative audit. State auditors completed that task and last week issued a report, saying Mayor Adrian Perkins during his term of office failed to properly document many of his travel expenses paid by the city.
Auditors also question Perkins' actions in changing insurance agents as he took office. One of the contracts went to one of Perkins' personal friends.
Attached to Hebert's lawsuit are copies of documents Hebert questioned. Included is a Sept. 23 letter from the IRS informing the city it owes $242,399 for unpaid federal taxes. That's for fiscal year 2021.
Other documents are copies of Perkins' travel expense statements. Hebert told KTBS earlier this year as he increasingly questioned Perkins' lack of record-keeping, Kasey Brown started signing off on the expense reports. KTBS viewed some of Brown's hand-written notes and travel expenses through a separate public records request this year.
"Mr. Hebert complained that that the city was not paying its taxes on its pension and retirement fund. Mr. Hebert also complained that Medicare payments weren’t being made for several employees. He complained about these things and he was told you’re paying too much attention to the payment of taxes you need to work on something else. Right after that, his employment was terminated. But what really led to the termination of his employment, was when he refused to approve Mayor Perkins' travel expenses. Those travel expenses did not comply with state law; they did not comply with the city of Shreveport’s policies. And when he refused to approve them, several of them were approved by the finance department director and by Adrian Perkins himself, when Mr. Hebert objected to that his employment was terminated," Jones said.
Brown was also the decision-maker regarding the termination of Hebert’s employment, Jones said. Shortly after Hebert was fired, Perkins nominated Brown for the permanent position of chief financial officer. The council took no action. Brown still retains the interim CFO title.
“I am saddened that I have had to file suit to vindicate the illegal termination of my employment by the City of Shreveport. It takes courage to be a whistleblower, and I am proud that I was taught that type of courage which I try to live each day. The of City of Shreveport, and its current management, must be held accountable for its illegal activities. That is why I found the courage to file this lawsuit and to disclose what has happened at the City of Shreveport, and what happened to me when I refused to participate. No whistle-blower, truth teller, or justice seeker should have to live in fear of malicious retaliation or in fear of losing his job,” Hebert said.