SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who failed to disclose financial deficiences of a credit union she managed will spend a year on federal probation and pay a fine of $5,000.
U.S. District Judge Elizabth Foote handed down the sentence Tuesday morning for Helen Godfrey-Smith, 72, of Shreveport, who in December pleaded guilty to making and using a false document.
Godfrey-Smith was employed by the Shreveport Federal Credit Union (SFCU) from 1983 to 2017 and during much of that time was employed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the SFCU, a Shreveport-based financial institution under the regulation of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
In October 2016, the SFCU, through Godfrey-Smith, entered into an agreement with the United States Department of the Treasury to buy back certain securities that were part of the Department’s Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). As part of that process, on Dec. 27, 2016, Godfrey-Smith signed and submitted to the United States Department of the Treasury an Officer’s Certificate which certified that all conditions precedent to the closing had been satisfied.
In reality, SFCU had not met all conditions precedent to closing and had suffered a material adverse effect. Unknown to the treasury and the NCUA, SFCU was in a financial crisis. From 2015 through 2017, another individual who was the SFCU chief financial officer had been falsifying call reports to the NCUA which included millions of dollars in fictitious fee income.
By the time Godfrey-Smith signed the officer's statement, she had become aware of deficiencies at the credit union. Specifically, she had recently investigated and discovered that there were millions of dollars of fictitious entries on SFCU's general ledger, and the credit union's books were not balanced.
However, Godfrey-Smith failed to disclose this information to the treasury and signed the false officer’s statement. In the spring of 2017, the institution failed and it was taken over by regulators from the NCUA and placed into a conservatorship.
An investigation by the NCUA revealed that SFCU had amassed in excess of $10 million in losses by December 2016.