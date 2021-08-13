SHREVEPORT, La. - A former employee of the city of Shreveport who used the city's fuel cards for his personal benefit will spent the next two years and 6 months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Tory Deshawn Jackson, 42, of Shreveport on Friday. She also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $409,769.56.
Jackson was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2020 for engaging in a scheme with Jawaski Johnson to fraudulently purchase fuel using Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport. He pleaded guilty on April 7 to conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft.
According to information presented in court at the guilty plea hearing, Jackson was employed by the Solid Waste Department and in September 2017 stole three Fuelman credit cards. He and Johnson then purchased gasoline and other items at Shreveport area gas stations.
The way the fraudulent scheme was carried out is that Jackson would meet Johnson and others at a local gas station where they would use one of the stolen Fuelman credit cards, along with the Fuelman personal identification number of a Solid Waste Department supervisor, to pump fuel into large containers which could hold up to 500 gallons of fuel.
Johnson and others would then take the tanks to a third party to sell, and the profit would be split among the co-conspirators. Many times, they would have to run multiple, successive transactions in order to fill up the tanks.
From Sept. 3, 2017 through Jackson’s arrest on Oct. 16, 2019, the three credit cards were used to make transactions totaling $409,769.56.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case