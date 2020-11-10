SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who defrauded investors out of about $3.5 million in a scheme run by him and a Houston minister was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook announced.
U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also sentenced Gregory Alan Smith to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $3,588,500 and a fine of $100,000.
Smith, a former financial investment advisor in Shreveport, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
His co-defendant, Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, pastor of a megachurch in Houston, Texas, will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Prosecutors said Smith began approaching existing clients, friends, and acquaintances in the spring of 2013 about an investment opportunity in historical Chinese bonds. In return, the investors were to get partial ownership interest in the bonds and receive exponential returns on their investments in a short period of time.
Smith neglected to tell these individuals that historical Chinese bonds, which are bonds issued by the former Republic of China prior to losing power to the communist government in 1949, held no value, prosecutors said in the evidence presented in court. In fact, the bonds were considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be mere collectables with no value outside of the memorabilia market.
After Smith made the fraudulent pitch, people who believed and trusted Smith agreed to invest in these bonds. These victims were provided with a “participation agreement” indicating that if the sale of the bonds failed to occur within a certain number of days, the invested funds would be returned within a defined period of time. They were instructed to wire funds to various bank accounts held by or controlled by Caldwell or his representative.
The funds were then divided between Smith, Caldwell, and others. Smith received $1.08 million of the total $3.5 million and used it to pay down loans, purchase two luxury sport utility vehicles, place a down payment on a vacation property, and maintain his lifestyle. The victims never received the promised returns from these Chinese bonds.
“This case proves that even those you trust to have your best interest at heart sometimes may not. The victims in this case thought their trusted advisor and friend would never lead them astray but sadly, he was merely a con man who led them down an unwanted path,” Van Hook. “Our office will continue to be vigilant in holding defendants such as this accountable for their fraudulent actions.”
The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth D. Reeg, and C. Mignonne Griffing prosecuted the case.